4 Aragon Middle School students in custody after Langham Creek High School coach suffers broken arm

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four middle school students are in custody after videos circulating social media showed them attacking a Langham Creek High School Coach on campus on Thursday, Feb. 10.The Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District also confirmed threats were made on social media against the school on Friday.Thursday's attack happened when four middle school students, who officials confirmed are from Aragon Middle School, were on the high school campus during baseball practice.Michael Shott, an assistant baseball coach and physics teacher at Langham Creek High, was injured in the attack."He's doing fine. He's at home. He has a broken arm, but the kids said that he's doing what he's always done and he's fine," said Peggy Shott, Michael's mother. "The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job. He stopped the kids. Well, there was only one kid at first. The reason the others came back is because they didn't like him stopping them."On Friday, extra security was put on campus following the threats made on social media."They had to make an announcement because people kept going out of classes themselves. They had to make an announcement that teachers were not allowed to let students out of class without a slip to go home," explained sophomore Logan Wisniewski."They should be ashamed of themselves," added his mother, Keisha Wisniewski, after watching the video."She told me that there was a threat that somebody was going to come shoot up the school. So I immediately went up and got her after first period," said parent Jason Lodes, about his freshman daughter.In response to the chain of events, Cy-Fair ISD released the following statement: