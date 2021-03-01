City of Enchantment: The man and company behind Lake Jackson

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lake Jackson has the feel of a small town, but the "City of Enchantment" has the history of a big city.
It was started in the 1940s when Alden B. Dow designed the city from the ground up. Dow bought the old Lake Jackson Plantation land as a place for its workers to live.
Alden B. Dow then designed many of the homes in the area, along with several churches.
Lake Jackson is now known for its connection to Dow. Thousands also visit the area for the Brazosport Center for the Arts & Sciences, the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, and Sea Center Texas.
Lake Jackson is also home to Selena, and her time there is part of the exhibits at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum.
