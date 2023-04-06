2 taken to hospital after collapse during demolition of old power plant in La Porte, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a structure collapse in the La Porte area, officials said on Thursday morning.

According to a tweet at about 10:30 a.m. from the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened at 2012 Miller Cut Off Rd. in the city's industrial district.

"This facility is an old, decommissioned power plant. A third-party contractor was demoing the site," the tweet read, adding that outside of the two patients who were transported by EMS, everyone else has been accounted for.

The conditions of the hospitalized patients weren't immediately known.

The collapse happened about a half hour earlier, at 9:55 a.m.

Authorities said that while there was no risk to the community due to the incident, you may encounter a large presence of emergency personnel if you're in the area.

