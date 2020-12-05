La Porte lifts shelter-in-place order after chemical fire

The La Porte Fire Department responded to reports of an odor near 16th Street between Spencer Highway and Fairmont Parkway around 12:20 p.m.
Firefighters confirmed a fire occurred at Ameritech Heat Treating Services, Inc., located at 420 16th Street.
The shelter-in-place was issued for all areas in the city east of Sens Road and Bay Area Blvd due to large amounts of smoke in the area and uncertainty surrounding what may have caused the fire, authorities said.
Once the fire was extinguished, city officials sent an "All Clear" notice to residents, about 45 minutes after the shelter-in-place order was issued: The Shelter in Place has been lifted and the all clear has been issued for the chemical emergency. You may return to your normal activities.