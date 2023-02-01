WATCH LIVE

Foul play suspected in case of woman found dead in La Marque home, authorities say

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 3:48AM
LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman found dead in a home in La Marque may have been a victim of foul play, authorities said.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the La Marque Police Department were called to a home in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane near Delany Road, where a woman was found dead.

Deputy Chief Chad Waggoner said they believe foul play was involved in the woman's death but did not release any additional information as to why they believe that.

The woman has not been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

