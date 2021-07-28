Fort Bend deputies honored for pulling teen from ledge in suicide attempt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10316789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video, you'll get a first-hand view from a deputy's bodycam just as he pulls a man in distress away from the edge of the North Beltway and into safety.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County deputies are being honored for their life-saving efforts to pull a teen from a ledge during a suicide attempt.Deputies were dispatched to the parking garage in the La Centerra shopping center on Cinco Ranch Boulevard in Katy on July 7 after receiving reports of a girl sitting on the top ledge.The teen girl was sitting on the top of the parking garage with her legs facing out, deputies reported.The first deputy at the scene attempted to engage the girl in conversation from below. Meanwhile, other responding deputies made their way to the top of the garage, according to the sheriff's office.While the first deputy kept the girl's attention below, surveillance video shows the other deputies sneak up behind her and pull her from the ledge.You can see the surveillance video released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in the video player above."These deputies' actions were nothing less than heroic", stated Constable Chad Norvell. "We have an excellent Crisis Intervention Team here in Fort Bend County. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out and let us help you."Sadly, deputies said there have been three other individuals attempt suicide from the same location in the last three years. Two of the attempts were successful.La Centerra told the sheriff's office it is actively exploring options, such as installing restrictive barriers, to prevent future attempts.The deputies were honored for their heroic efforts at an award ceremony Wednesday.