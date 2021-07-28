surveillance video

Fort Bend deputies honored for pulling teen from ledge in suicide attempt

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies honored for pulling teen from ledge in suicide attempt

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County deputies are being honored for their life-saving efforts to pull a teen from a ledge during a suicide attempt.

Deputies were dispatched to the parking garage in the La Centerra shopping center on Cinco Ranch Boulevard in Katy on July 7 after receiving reports of a girl sitting on the top ledge.

The teen girl was sitting on the top of the parking garage with her legs facing out, deputies reported.

The first deputy at the scene attempted to engage the girl in conversation from below. Meanwhile, other responding deputies made their way to the top of the garage, according to the sheriff's office.

While the first deputy kept the girl's attention below, surveillance video shows the other deputies sneak up behind her and pull her from the ledge.

You can see the surveillance video released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in the video player above.

"These deputies' actions were nothing less than heroic", stated Constable Chad Norvell. "We have an excellent Crisis Intervention Team here in Fort Bend County. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out and let us help you."

Sadly, deputies said there have been three other individuals attempt suicide from the same location in the last three years. Two of the attempts were successful.

La Centerra told the sheriff's office it is actively exploring options, such as installing restrictive barriers, to prevent future attempts.

The deputies were honored for their heroic efforts at an award ceremony Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

RELATED: Harris County deputy pulls to safety suicidal man on edge of Beltway 8 overpass
EMBED More News Videos

In the video, you'll get a first-hand view from a deputy's bodycam just as he pulls a man in distress away from the edge of the North Beltway and into safety.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countykatysuicidefort bend county sheriff's officeawardteensuicide preventionsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
2 suspects wanted in theft of beer and threat against store clerk
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News