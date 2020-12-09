Food & Drink

'Day of the Dozens' lets you snag 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Get your sweet tooth ready. Krispy Kreme is rolling out a deal that will land you 12 delicious doughnuts for just $1!

It's part of the North Carolina-based company's "Day of the Dozens" promotion.



On Dec. 12 (12/12), you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1 after purchasing a dozen of any type of doughnuts.

That first dozen could include any of the store's creations, including this year's seasonal specials: the Santa Belly Doughnut, the Present Doughnut, and the Festive Tree Doughnut.



Remember, the doughnut dealers are now also partnering with DoorDash. So you don't even have to leave your home to get your sugar fix this season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Pilot killed in crash jumped into runaway plane, FAA says
Houston job forecast looks bright despite pandemic
Mother says son fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwich, not gun
Biden seeks to counter doubters on pick for Pentagon chief
Pence names NASA astronauts for new moon missions
Texas' suit against battleground states is 'the big one,' Trump says
Show More
President-elect? GOP may wait for January to say Biden won
Huntsville has more than 1,000 job openings
3 SBOE members test positive for virus after in-person meeting
SpaceX Starship's test flight aborted at last second
Sunny Wednesday before storms return Friday
More TOP STORIES News