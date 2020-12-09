'Day of the Dozens' lets you snag 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1

It's part of the North Carolina-based company's "Day of the Dozens" promotion.
DAY of the DOZENS is coming!🍩 Get an Original Glazed dozen for $1 w/any full priced dozen! The season's sweetest Saturday will be 12/12🎄— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 7, 2020
Participating US & CAN shops 12/12 only. Not valid online. Not used w/other offers. While supplies last. All info - https://t.co/tiQvVaAAFS pic.twitter.com/W8uOcFA24B
On Dec. 12 (12/12), you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1 after purchasing a dozen of any type of doughnuts.
That first dozen could include any of the store's creations, including this year's seasonal specials: the Santa Belly Doughnut, the Present Doughnut, and the Festive Tree Doughnut.
A spot on The Nice List comes with a sweet reward! 🍩🎁 Add our three festive favorites to your dozen this Holiday season! #KrispyKreme #doughnuts #holidayseason #TheNiceList— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 1, 2020
At participating US & CAN shops only through 12/24. All details & info here: https://t.co/nizBua3SKx pic.twitter.com/FvoxfwPjRh
Remember, the doughnut dealers are now also partnering with DoorDash. So you don't even have to leave your home to get your sugar fix this season.