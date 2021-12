EMBED >More News Videos One year after the Calabasas helicopter crash, we are remembering the Lakers legend with his best quotes and words of wisdom.

This summer, ABC News will profile iconic celebrities who have shaped American culture in a new television event, "Superstar."The series started by profiling Whitney Houston, and its next focus will be on Kobe Bryant.Bryant was one of the best basketball players in NBA history. He died in January 2020 when his helicopter crashed on the way to his daughter's basketball game.The ABC special airs Wednesday, August 18 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.Before you watch the special, catch Bryant's Top 24 moments in the above video player.