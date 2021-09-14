klein isd

Klein ISD officials propose lowest property tax rate in 11 years for fiscal year 2021-22

The proposed tax rate is a decrease from the district's fiscal year 2020-21 tax rate.
By Hannah Zedaker, Community Impact Newspaper
KLEIN, Texas -- Klein ISD officials proposed the district's lowest property tax rate in 11 years for fiscal year 2021-22 at the Sept. 13 board meeting.

The proposed tax rate of $1.3001 per $100 valuation includes $0.9201 for maintenance and operations and $0.38 for debt service. The proposed tax rate is a decrease from the district's FY 2020-21 tax rate of $1.3373, which includes $0.9573 for maintenance and operations and $0.38 for debt service.

"This proposed tax rate will be the lowest in the last 11 years that's proposed by the school district, so we're very proud of that," KISD board President Chris Todd said during the meeting.

Based on a home value of $200,000, the proposed tax rate would result in property tax savings of about $75.

The KISD board of trustees will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

