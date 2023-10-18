SkyEye video shows large smoke in La Porte area reportedly caused by diesel truck fire

Crews are responding to an apparent grass fire along Highway 225 and Highway 146 in the La Porte area on Wednesday.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A large plume of smoke can be seen across the La Porte area on Wednesday evening.

SkyEye flew over what appears to be grass burning near Highway 225 and Highway 146, where crews were seen responding to the scene.

La Porte officials said the fire stemmed from a diesel truck fire in Spilmans Island, which is east of the Fred Hartman Bridge, at about 3 p.m.

Officials said the flames spread, resulting in a large brush fire on the island.

Authorities said La Porte crews are currently using brush trucks to suppress the fire with the help of departments from Deer Park, Pasadena, Webster, and Highlands.

There have been no injuries reported, and officials haven't immediately said whether any structures were being threatened.