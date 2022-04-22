Klein Forest HS baseball field dedicated to retired coach Mr. Larry Drown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein Forest High School is renaming its baseball field the Larry Drown Field in honor of its former baseball coach, mentor, and "living legend."On Saturday's dedication, former students, family, and friends were present in support of Larry Drown including parents of students enrolled in Campus Kids, LLC. after school programs came to tell him how he has changed their lives."Mr. Larry has imparted in our lives in so many ways," said one supporter." I don't even know where to begin. But, he's just a man of (the) community."After his retirement from the school, Larry Drown began Campus Kids while he and his wife, Bobbie Drown, have become one of the Klein Education Foundation's top sponsors by funding teacher grants, campus initiatives, and more, according to Klein ISD.