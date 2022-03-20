Klein Forest's Jelani Watkins records the fastest 100m time in the nation at the TSU Relays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fastest 100-meter running time in the nation belongs to Jelani Watkins of Klein Forest High School!The sophomore talent ran a 10.21 at the Texas Southern University Relays on Saturday.Jelani qualified for the state track meet in the 200-meter race in 2021 as a freshman in high school.Klein Forest High School Eagles have a tradition of success ushered through head coach Remon Smith.Coach Smith led the Eagles to their first 6A track and field state championship in 2019.According to Jelani, he will be instrumental in getting the Eagles back to Austin to compete for a state title in 2022.