high school sports

Klein Forest's Jelani Watkins records the fastest 100m time in the nation at the TSU Relays

By Joseph Gleason
EMBED <>More Videos

The sophomore at Klein Forest records a 10.21 time at the TSU Relays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fastest 100-meter running time in the nation belongs to Jelani Watkins of Klein Forest High School!

The sophomore talent ran a 10.21 at the Texas Southern University Relays on Saturday.

Jelani qualified for the state track meet in the 200-meter race in 2021 as a freshman in high school.

Klein Forest High School Eagles have a tradition of success ushered through head coach Remon Smith.

Coach Smith led the Eagles to their first 6A track and field state championship in 2019.

According to Jelani, he will be instrumental in getting the Eagles back to Austin to compete for a state title in 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrunninghigh school sportsklein isd
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Title IX paved way for Sterling 'Golden Girls' historic championship
Aspiring Chicago athletes coached on and off the field
Booker T. Washington historic season ends in regional final
Local showcase gives HS football players chance to earn scholarships
TOP STORIES
Sugar Land police officer critical after crash along US-59
17-year-old killed, 3 teens hurt in shooting outside birthday party
Woman killed in fiery Jeep crash but neighbors able to save man
Store clerk shot to death in attempted robbery, HPD says
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
Teen shot to death after talking to man in pickup truck, police say
Show More
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
Car destroys gravesites at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
HPD releases bodycam after officer fires weapon toward teen suspect
Man fatally hit by car at the Galleria Mall
Family, friends remember Hightower HS Senior killed in crash
More TOP STORIES News