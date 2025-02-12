Humble ISD teacher charged with assault after being caught in expletive-laced rant with neighbors

Humble ISD teacher Brooke Williamson was charged after being accused of grabbing her neighbor during a fight in the Eagle Springs neighborhood.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Humble ISD substitute teacher spent the night in jail after a confrontation with her neighbors Monday afternoon.

Brooke Williamson, 42, is charged with misdemeanor assault and is accused of grabbing her neighbor during the fight in the Eagle Springs neighborhood around 4:30 p.m.

A 10-minute long video has circulated online showing an expletive-laced confrontation.

The man who shot the video said he and his family went outside and saw Williamson engaged in a fight with other neighbors, and he began recording. He, his wife, and children then became a target.

"Hit me, I'll get in your face," Williamson shouted. "Hit me so your daughter can see. Hit me. Hit me. Daughter, please hit me."

Williamson went to the neighbor's property and stayed there after repeatedly being told to leave.

"I do have a gun," Williamson said. "Is the gun on me? Is the gun on me? I don't know. I don't know."

While they engaged with the 42-year-old, the family was also on the phone with police.

Amanda Slizeski was one of the original neighbors involved in the confrontation. She said Williamson called her trash as she brought it to the curb.

Slizeski said Williamson had been upset with her before because of the smoke from the fire pit in her backyard. Their last exchange about it was days before the final confrontation.

Things did not get physical between Slizeski and Williamson, but she said it took restraint.

"It was especially when she was trying to kiss my husband," she explained. "That was the no, no. My husband was the one that was keeping me grounded."

She is concerned about the comments Williamson made about having a gun, especially knowing how many children are in the neighborhood.

After asking her neighbors, "You think the cop is going to arrest me?" they did shortly after.

Williamson was released on a PR bond Tuesday afternoon. ABC13 could not reach her for comment.

Humble ISD said Williamson has served as a substitute teacher in the district since January 2022.

She was last in the classroom at River Pines Elementary on Feb. 3. She also worked as a substitute teacher and paraeducator for the District 19 years ago.

A spokesperson for Humble ISD said the district will not be employing her in any capacity moving forward.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.


