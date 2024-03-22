Pedestrian had stop signal before being hit by SUV on Kirby Drive near Southwest Freeway, HPD says

The Houston Police Department said a woman trying to cross the street was hit by an SUV on Kirby Drive along the Southwest Freeway on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A busy stretch of feeder road at Kirby Drive and the Southwest Freeway reopened Friday morning following an incident between a driver and a pedestrian.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. at the I-69 intersection near a Shell gas station.

According to police, a 53-year-old woman was trying to cross the street when the SUV attempted to make a left turn.

ABC13 learned that the nearby gas station has surveillance video, which reportedly shows the car had the right of way and the pedestrian had a stop signal.

Police said the woman who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and tried to help the injured woman, police said.

Authorities added that the driver showed no signs of intoxication and won't face charges because he had the right-of-way.

Police said that no charges have been filed.

HPD said this serves as a good reminder to be hyperaware when crossing the street.

"When you're crossing the street, look left, right, and left again. Make sure that you're paying attention. Don't be texting. You have these headphones on and all these earbuds. And now, with electric cars, you won't even hear them at all. Be very cautious when you're crossing the street and always cross at the intersection," Rolando Saenz with HPD said.

It's unclear if the woman walking was distracted. The car that hit her wasn't electric, but Saenz spoke generally regarding pedestrian safety.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.