Kinkaid girl's field hockey team celebrates 6 best friends who signed to play at next level

What makes this group so special is that all six young women have played on the same team since they were 4 years old. Now, they will soon part ways.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For high schoolers, signing day marks the end of one chapter in life and the beginning of another. It's extremely special for a group of best friends at Kinkaid who all just signed to play field hockey at the next level.

"To have these schools want us just shows what we represent as a school, team, and overall people," Kinkaid senior Mia Abello said.

Six members of Kinkaid's girl's field hockey team signed to play in college, but what makes this group so special is they have known each other since they were 4 years old.

Sarah Grace Raynes signed with Wake Forest University

Kyle Massey signed with Duke University

Claire Nockolds signed with Stanford University

Hope Haynes signed with University of North Carolina

Kate Consoli signed with Columbia University

Mia Abello signed with University of Virginia

"We played every sport you could imagine growing up. We have just created an amazing friendship, bond, and unit we know will last a lifetime," Massey said.

They grew up together and won together. Kinkaid placed No. 2 in the nation, and their club team, Texas Pride, were national champions.

"It's amazing. Our team has been successful, but what makes it amazing are the girls on the team." Abello said.

Colnsoli said their chemistry plays a big role because they work hard for each other.

They are sad to eventually have to part ways, but Abello said she knows they will all thrive at different schools.

"They are the reason why I want to get better. They're always pushing me to be the best version of myself," Haynes said.