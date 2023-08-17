Houston Police Department commanders called to Kingwood Drive where officer opened fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department officer was not injured after discharging a weapon in the Kingwood area on Thursday.

HPD tweeted information about the shooting at 5:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kingwood Drive.

Police added the suspect involved in the shooting wasn't hit and was taken into custody.

Details about what led up to the shooting weren't immediately available.

Police said their commanders and a public information officer were en route at the scene, which is just west of Timber Shade Drive.

