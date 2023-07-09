Vehicle fire at Pasadena oil refinery 'under control' and extinguished, officials say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The city is monitoring an oil refinery in Pasadena after a vehicle caught on fire inside the terminal, according to officials.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Officials said the fire happened at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday at Kinder Morgan, Inc. Pasadena Terminal located at 1420 N. Witter Street.

A spokesperson for Kinder Morgan said the vehicle fire was extinguished at 12:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, and city officials said there is no danger to the public. Although, the community might notice smoke and emergency vehicles nearby.

"Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and will update if the situation changes," Pasadena Emergency Management said.