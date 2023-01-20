Kidnapping suspect out on $2 bond back in court for allegedly committing the same offense

Judge Josh Hill granted the kidnapping suspect the $2 bond. We interviewed him last spring, and this is what he said about giving second chances to people that maybe shouldn't have gotten one.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A kidnapping suspect who was let out of jail on a $2 bond is back in court on Friday, and he's being called a repeat offender.

In December, court records show Aubrey Taylor was arrested for choking and kidnapping a woman he was dating.

A judge granted Taylor a $1 bond for each charge, a total of $2, and he bonded out last Saturday. He was given an ankle monitor and was ordered to be on 24/7 house arrest.

Taylor did not follow those orders and within two days of bonding out, he allegedly threatened the same woman with a gun.

He now faces several charges, including the original charges of aggravated kidnapping and assault of a family member.

While the Texas Constitution guarantees all prisoners should be bailable, unless for capital offenses, this sort of situation is one that many in Houston have heard about before. A suspect accused of a violent crime is out on bond and commits another violent crime.

Judge Josh Hill is the one who granted Taylor the $2 bond. He is one of the judges who sat down with ABC13's Brooke Taylor last spring and answered some of our questions on bond.

WATCH: Judges answer questions about suspects' bond in Harris County

"I will say, every decision I make weighs on me and whatever the outcome of my decisions is, I try to stay on top of it," Hill said in last spring's interview. "If I think I am going to give somebody a second chance that maybe shouldn't have gotten that second chance, I look for patterns so that when I make decisions in the future, I can make better informed decisions."

In this case, Taylor's bond is denied since he violated his bond conditions. He's due back in Hill's courtroom Friday morning.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.