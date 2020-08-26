Education

"You Got This!" Kid Superintendent has an inspiring pep talk to start the school year

READING, Pennsylvania -- Has 2020 got you down? Are you nervous about the start of a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Kid Superintendent is here for you.

RELATED: Schools figuring out how to best approach bus safety amid pandemic

In a video posted to the Reading School District's Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Khalid N. Mumin (the adult one) begins by sharing a passage from his favorite poem, "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost.

But before he can finish, Kid Superintendent Jermaine Edwards II steps in with is own message of reassurance in a year that brought us murder hornets and Tiger King (which isn't what he thought it was).

"You got this," the 9-year-old says, while providing his own advice for a successful year.

RELATED: Tips to get kids comfortable wearing masks

By the end, you'll be ready to go back to school yourself!

Jermaine's mom, Kristin Boyd, said the video came together thanks to the work of Lone Cricket Productions and a promise that Jermaine would get some Taco Bell for his performance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationreadingback to schoolgood news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura intensifies to Category 4 strength
Galveston Co. judge to provide latest on preparations for Laura
Texas on standby to help areas devastated by Laura, Abbott says
Harris County Judge signs disaster declaration ahead of Laura
H-E-B, Kroger closing stores at 6 p.m. ahead of Laura
HPD chief warns looters ahead of Hurricane Laura
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura
Show More
3 mistakes to avoid while preparing for Hurricane Laura
How you can help Hurricane Laura victims
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
Houston-area school closings and delays
More TOP STORIES News