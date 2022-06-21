bonds

22-year-old charged with capital murder in 9-year-old's death denied bond

After ripping a TV off the wall, Jeremiah Jones walked into a bedroom and fired two bullets at Khylie Sorrells, court records say.
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering 9-year-old girl

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge denied bail for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend's young daughter in a Heights-area apartment last week.

Jeremiah Jones executed 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells, police say, and then shot and wounded the child's mother, Brittany Sorrells.

According to court documents, Brittany dated Jones for about eight months. The couple broke up two months ago.

SEE RELATED STORY: Court documents reveal moments before fatal shooting of 9-year-old at Heights-area apartment

Brittany said Jones came to her apartment the week before the alleged murder with a gun and threatened to kill her.

On the night of the shooting, Brittany told police her cousin, who was staying with her, had been walking in and out of the apartment, so the door was unlocked.

Brittany claims she was in bed with Kyhlie and two other children, watching a movie, when Jones walked into the apartment and demanded a TV he said was his.

After ripping the TV off the wall and moving it to the front of the apartment, he allegedly told Brittany he wanted her cell phone after accusing her of dating another man, according to court documents.

Brittany told police when she gave him her phone, Jones walked into the back bedroom, where Khylie was.

That's when Brittany said she heard two gunshots and saw Jones leave the bedroom. Jones then allegedly shot Brittany in the shoulder, before leaving the apartment.

Brittany ran to the bedroom where she saw her daughter on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head. The child later died at a hospital.

Police said the other children were unharmed and are in the care of family members.

It is still unclear if the 22-year-old will face the death penalty.

Jones faces capital murder and assault charges.

WATCH: HPD arrests man wanted after 9-year-old girl shot to death
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview exclusive to ABC13, HPD Chief Troy Finner explained how Khylie Sorrels' murder has a far-reaching and personal impact on his department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhoustoncrimebondswoman shotdeadly shootingmurdercourtfatal shootingchild injuredshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BONDS
Teen honored at graduation months after being shot and killed
FBI, Anti-Gang Task Force investigating at downtown bail bond office
Man with 2 felonies gets $2 bond after indictment delay, records show
Judges answer questions about suspects' bond in Harris County
TOP STORIES
Watson settles 'all but 4' sexual misconduct lawsuits, lawyer says
Police response to Uvalde was 'abject failure,' state's top cop says
Deputies search for common-law husband charged with woman's murder
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump pressure on election officials
Houston's extreme weekend temps may feel more like an oven than sauna
Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say
Man ambushed and shot to death outside gas station, HPD says
Show More
Uvalde officers were ready with guns, shields - but no clear orders
All-clear issued after chemical fire extinguished at La Porte plant
14-year-old suffers broken bones after fall at trampoline park
Activists to protest downtown loft demolition tied to I-45 project
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News