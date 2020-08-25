kfc

KFC drops famous 'finger lickin' good' slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
Kentucky Fried Chicken is pressing pause on its popular slogan "Finger lickin' good" during the fight against COVID-19.

The fast food chain said the 64-year-old slogan doesn't quite fit in the current environment. KFC released an ad on YouTube where it blurred out the slogan featured on old billboards and signs.

The company said the slogan won't be gone forever though. KFC plans bring the slogan back when the time is right.



KFC, like other restaurants, temporarily closed it dining rooms in March and encouraged customers to use the drive-thru or delivery.

Workers are now required to wear masks and go through a health screening before each shift.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirusfast food restaurantkfccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KFC
KFC partners with Russian company for 3D-printed chicken nuggets
KFC testing out new fried chicken sandwich
KFC unveils new fried chicken and donuts sandwich
KFC introduces chicken fried Crocs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7:15AM UPDATE: Laura's winds now reached hurricane strength
Galveston mandatory evacuations in effect now ahead of Laura
Laura could cause evacuations through Houston, mayor says
Voluntary evacuation issued for some residents in these counties
Red Cross officials start getting shelters ready
Preparing your outdoor property for severe weather
H-E-B temporarily changes hours as Texans prepare for storms
Show More
Houston-area school closings and delays
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
Here's what Tropical Storm Laura looks like from space
Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
More TOP STORIES News