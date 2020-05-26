Food & Drink

KFC testing out new fried chicken sandwich

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) -- KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich will replace the fast-food chain's Crispy Colonel sandwich.

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it's topped with pickles and spicy or a classic mayonnaise.

The sandwich is currently being tested at locations in Orlando, Florida for the next month.

The sandwich will cost $3.99 or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.
