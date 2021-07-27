texas politics

Former President Donald Trump endorses Ken Paxton for 3rd term as Texas attorney general

EMBED <>More Videos

Trump endorses Paxton for 3rd term as Texas attorney general

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton received former President Donald Trump's endorsement Monday for election to a third term, in which Trump called the legally beleaguered incumbent "a true Texan who will keep Texas safe - and will never let you down."

In a statement, Trump said Paxton is strong on crime, border security, gun rights, sound elections and the U.S. Constitution.

"He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe - and will never let you down," his endorsement message concluded.

The endorsement comes in the face of ongoing investigations of securities fraud allegations and whether his petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election of President Joe Biden constituted professional misconduct. Allegations that Paxton abused his office to help an Austin businessman are also receiving FBI scrutiny after then-top Paxton aides leveled bribery and abuse-of-office allegations against him.

On social media, Paxton said he was "honored to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump."



Paxton had drawn challenges for the GOP nomination from Land Commissioner George P. Bush and ex-state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, had broken with his family and expressed support for Trump, who has mocked the Bush family that was once the face of the Republican Party.

In social media postings, Bush said: "I'm running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas' top law enforcement official. Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments."



The Guzman campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

RELATED:
George P. Bush running against Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general
EMBED More News Videos

George P. Bush has served as Texas' land commissioner since 2015 and is the last of the Bush family still in public office.


Texas AG Ken Paxton agrees to stop blocking Twitter users, ending lawsuit over First Amendment
EMBED More News Videos

It's part of an agreement to end a lawsuit where plaintiffs say they were unconstitutionally blocked for criticizing him or his policies on the platform.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasdonald trumptexas politicstexas newsattorney general
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
Most TX Democrats who pledge to return per diem have not, records show
Delta-8 in Texas remains classified as 'illegal'
What to know about 8 proposed amendments on Texas ballot
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News