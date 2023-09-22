What's next for Texas AG Ken Paxton after being acquitted in his impeachment trial?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to take aim at Republicans who voted for his impeachment by endorsing candidates to run against them.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- After winning his impeachment trial, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may have his eyes set on bigger aspirations, and experts believe he may be after revenge as well.

A week after the impeachment trial ended in his favor, Paxton isn't staying quiet. In fact, Friday afternoon, he shared a statement saying he won't back down.

He's also been vocal in interviews. This week, Paxton talked to Tucker Carlson in an interview that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

In it, he appeared to take aim at the Texas House members who impeached him.

"I think that's why it's so important that we fix things like the Texas House and we have a message that resonates with the voter," Paxton said during the interview. "But when you have a civil war that's happening inside the party with Dade Phelan and Karl Rove created because they don't control it, I think it leads us down a very bad path."

We won't have to wait long to see what happens. House primaries are only six months away.

"It's not a matter of winning or removing all 60," Rice University Political Science Professor Bob Stein explained. "If you can primary half a dozen, 10, you're sending a signal."

It's a signal that could have the opposite effect. Paxton's push could create a civil war within the state's Republican party that may thrill Democrats.

"I suppose (Democrats) could be (thrilled) in a sense of what I suggested here is an opening, but let me make it very clear: it's just an opening. The door is ajar," Stein said.

Stein said if an incumbent Republican loses in the primary, it could be an opportunity for Democrats. They haven't controlled the House in more than 20 years.

"It may, again, it may, not likely, but it may create an opportunity for the Democrats," Stein explained.

Paxton doesn't have to worry about a primary for a few years. However, he may not seek re-election.

Instead, he told Carlson he would challenge Sen. John Cornyn - ambitions experts said he might take if voters choose his side in the primaries.

"If Paxton's serious, as are his supporters at going at the Republican legislators who voted for impeachment, the proof will be in how many he can defeat," Stein said.

Cornyn isn't up for re-election for another three years. During his last primary victory, Cornyn received more than 75% of Republicans' votes.

Paxton, meanwhile, failed to reach 50% and went into a runoff against George P. Bush.

