Amber Alert Texas: 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste last seen Wednesday in Kemp, outside of Dallas

The baby may be with 23-year-old Abigail Williams, Texas DPS said.

What to do when someone you know goes missing

KEMP, Texas (KTRK) -- Your mobile device should have alerted you on Thursday afternoon about the disappearance of a 3-month-old baby who disappeared in north Texas.

An Amber Alert bulletin states that Xyavier Calliste is missing, last seen in the 300 block of Adams Street in Kemp, Texas, which is in Kaufman County just southeast of Dallas.

The child was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety said Xyavier may be with 23-year-old Abigail Williams, who is described as a suspect in the disappearance.

Authorities believe Xyavier Calliste, left, maybe with his mother, Abigail Williams, who was not authorized to take custody of the infant. Texas DPS/Kemp Police Dept.

Xyavier is Black, with brown eyes and black hair, about 8 pounds, and about 1 foot 11 inches tall.

Williams is Black, with brown eyes and brown hair, about 150 pounds, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The bulletin does not elaborate about their relationship.

Authorities could not disclose what the two were wearing when they were last seen.

Anyone who has seen either little Xyavier or Williams is urged to contact the Kemp Police Department at 469-376-4500.