Kemah Boardwalk rides to open this Friday

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Rides at the Kemah boardwalk will reopen this Friday, according to officials.Landry's, the company responsible for operating the boardwalk, will reopen all rides with a special wristband offering unlimited access for three days at all three parks. The rides were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The passes will be on sale for $39.99, and anyone will have unlimited access to all rides at the Kemah boardwalk, Pleasure Pier and the Adventure Exhibit and Train at Downtown Aquarium.The pass excludes the Boardwalk Fantasea, Iron Eagle Zipline, 5-D Theatre, Stingray Reef, Midway Games and arcade.According to the Kemah Boardwalk Facebook page, the Boardwalk Beast will open on Saturday, June 6.