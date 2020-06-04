reopen texas

Kemah Boardwalk rides to open this Friday

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Rides at the Kemah boardwalk will reopen this Friday, according to officials.

Landry's, the company responsible for operating the boardwalk, will reopen all rides with a special wristband offering unlimited access for three days at all three parks. The rides were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The passes will be on sale for $39.99, and anyone will have unlimited access to all rides at the Kemah boardwalk, Pleasure Pier and the Adventure Exhibit and Train at Downtown Aquarium.



The pass excludes the Boardwalk Fantasea, Iron Eagle Zipline, 5-D Theatre, Stingray Reef, Midway Games and arcade.

According to the Kemah Boardwalk Facebook page, the Boardwalk Beast will open on Saturday, June 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskemahamusement rideamusement parkbusinesscoronavirusreopen texasfamilycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN TEXAS
Bars can move to half capacity in Texas as of today
Doctors fear COVID-19 outbreak after George Floyd march
Texans could receive up to a year of unemployment benefits
Dog park and tours return to Buffalo Bayou Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Baytown police arrest men for questioning their actions
Famous cafeteria chain Luby's is selling off its assets
Autopsy report shows George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19
Dry, hot weather ahead as we keep an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal
Texans still struggling to file for unemployment benefits
SPONSORED: Mom runs for healthcare workers who saved twins' lives
COVID-19 pandemic leaves international adoptions in limbo
Show More
Doctors fear COVID-19 outbreak after George Floyd march
Now comes the hard part; Houston PD faces calls for reform
Bars can move to half capacity in Texas as of today
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes initial landfall in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News