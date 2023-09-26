37-year-old man wanted, charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old relative, police say

Houston police are looking for Kelwin Newman, who is charged with allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old relative through marriage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually abusing his 14-year-old relative.

The manhunt for 37-year-old Kelwin Newman began after he was charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to police.

Charging documents say the teenager called a family member whom she trusts while at school in a plea for help.

During that call, documents state she told the family member that Newman sexually assaulted her the day before.

Investigators said the abuse happened in December 2022 at the victim's home in northwest Houston.

Police describe Newman, who is a relative of the victim, as a Black man who weighs about 250 pounds, stands 6 feet tall, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.