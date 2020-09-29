Personal Finance

Katy ISD votes to lower tax rate

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy ISD voted in Monday night's board meeting to save tax payers some money.

The tax rate was lowered by more than five cents.

The district said that adds up to $148 in savings for the average household. This will be seen in the next tax bill.

This is the fourth time in 15 years the district has lowered its tax rate.

In Tomball, city council members also unanimously approved the proposed tax rate for the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year, which is a slight decrease from the rate council has approved the last nine years, according to city information. This marks the city's first tax rate decrease in at least 13 years.

