No criminal activity found after stranger danger alert issued at Fielder Elementary, Katy ISD says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy ISD says there was no criminal activity involved after a report was issued of a man seen following a student at Fielder Elementary School in Cinco Ranch on Wednesday.

According to an update issued by the district on Thursday, Katy ISD police along with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office all verified that the man was a Municipal Utility District (MUD) worker who was assigned to work in the area.

He was there to work on meters, according to the district.

"The individual's work and role in the area was thoroughly reviewed and verified," read the district's update. "All of us play an important role in keeping our school safe by reporting potential threats or safety issues. In addition to reporting information to school administration or law enforcement officials, students and parents can also utilize the Katy ISD mobile app, SpeakUP, to anonymously report tips."
