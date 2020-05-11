2 rescued after rollover crash on I-10 feeder WB at Kirkwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people had to be rescued after a rollover crash on the Katy Freeway feeder road westbound near Kirkwood.

SkyEye was over the scene, where multiple police vehicles blocked the lanes.

Houston police first tweeted about the wreck around 5 a.m. and were on scene for hours.

The crash, which involved only the one vehicle, cleared around 8 a.m.

One person had to be pulled out of the car. There's no word on conditions at this time.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash.




