2 rescued after rollover crash on I-10 feeder WB at Kirkwood

🚨Traffic Alert: HPD is on scene of a car on its top in the WB lanes of the Katy Fwy feeder at Kirkwood. Officers had to pull someone out of the car. No word yet on the cause. Kirkwood is open, but the feeder past it is closed. ⁦@abc13houston⁩ pic.twitter.com/XdswGiHQWZ — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) May 11, 2020

🚨HPD is working to clear a nasty wreck in the WB lanes of the Katy Fwy feeder road at Kirkwood. A car is on its top after rollover crash. Kirkwood is open, but all WB lanes on the feeder are closed. No word on cause/injuries. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/GbUOLjgh9b — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) May 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people had to be rescued after a rollover crash on the Katy Freeway feeder road westbound near Kirkwood.SkyEye was over the scene, where multiple police vehicles blocked the lanes.Houston police first tweeted about the wreck around 5 a.m. and were on scene for hours.The crash, which involved only the one vehicle, cleared around 8 a.m.One person had to be pulled out of the car. There's no word on conditions at this time.Authorities are investigating what led to the crash.