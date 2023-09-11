Katy Area Safety Fest president Chief Johnny Mitchell explained to ABC13 how the festival was born.

Dozens of fire, police and military vehicles on display Saturday at Katy Mills Mall

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Helicopters, fire trucks and dozens of law enforcement vehicles will converge on Katy Mills Mall this weekend for some free family fun.

The Katy Area Safety Fest will return Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the Burlington Entrance, visitors will find a variety of booths and vehicles representing dozens of agencies and nonprofits. Admission to the festival is free.

While there, you can:

Watch helicopter landings and take-off

Explore fire, police and military vehicles

See home safety demonstrations

Fingerprint your children and teens

Find freebies and giveaways

Visitors can also take advantage of food vendors during the festival.

"There's something for everyone," Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Mitchell said. "I like bringing the community together. We're not successful without being friends with the public."

Now in its sixth year, Mitchell said the festival has grown out of a hope to build more connections between neighbors and first responders.

"The only time that the public sees us is during an emergency," Chief Mitchell said. "Why not associate with the fire departments and law enforcement, and... show, you know, that we are friendly, and we like to work with the public?"

ABC13 is proud to be the official media sponsor of the Katy Area Safety Festival.

Katy Mills Mall is located at 5000 Katy Mills Cir., in Katy.