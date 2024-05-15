Historic windstorm forces Pride Houston to reschedule 'Skate Sober' party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A historic and rare destructive thunderstorm that brought hurricane-force winds to Houston Thursday is upending many weekend plans, including one Pride Houston 365 celebration.

The city's 46-year-old LGBTQ+ Pride organization announced Friday that its "Skate Sober" party will be rescheduled after the storm brought damage to Lockwood Skating Palace on Lockwood.

The family-friendly celebration will now get underway on Friday, May 31, from 5-9 p.m.

In a statement, Pride Houston 365 said:

Due to the widespread power outages and the considerable debris making some roads impassable, we must prioritize the safety of all our community members.

Regrettably, the Lockwood Skating Palace has sustained damage and is currently without power, necessitating the cancellation of tonight's Skate Sober event. We understand the disappointment this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we navigate these unexpected circumstances.

We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all our attendees and look forward to hosting you at the rescheduled event. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date, and additional details will follow as we work through the logistics.

Earlier this week, Pride Houston director of community engagement Tiffany Scales said the event would ne no alcohol, no drama - just pure R &B and good vibes.

"We wanted to make sure that Pride was accessible for our entire diverse community, and that includes our sober siblings," Scales said. "Whether you're LGBTQ+ or an ally, sobriety should be embraced and supported. Put on some skates. Let's roll around and have fun."

The May 31 event is touted as perfect for families, including children 12 and under who skate for free. Advance tickets are available online for everyone else for just $10.

"Our community is literally the gumbo for every sense of representation, and representing our sober community comes with the acknowledgement of who is a part of this great community," Scales said.

Lockwood Skating Palace is at 3323 E. Lockwood Dr., in Houston.

ABC13 is proud to be Pride Houston 365's official media partner

