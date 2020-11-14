fun stuff

America's largest indoor waterpark opens in Texas!

ROUND ROCK, TX (KTRK) -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions opened their Round Rock location on Thursday, and Texans will enjoy the thought process behind Kalahari's latest African-themed resort.

"Everything's bigger in Texas," said co-owner Natasha Lucke.

The result is a 1.5 millon square foot property, which includes the largest indoor waterpark in the United States, an indoor amusement space, 20 dining options, a spa, hotel, convention space, and more.

"We've got something for everybody," said Lucke. "You never have to leave the property once you park."

Lucke says the COVID-19 pandemic has created its share of challenges, but Kalahari is doing everything it can to keep families safe.

"We follow every state and local regulation," explained Lucke. "We have a mask mandate, social distancing, sanitizing stations, and we've removed high touch-points from the rooms."

Kalahari is also operating at a limited capacity, and Lucke said there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted via chlorinated water, which is information that can be found on the CDC's web site.

In addition to providing fun, Kalahari is also hoping to bring jobs to Central Texas, and they have already hired approximately 1,000 employees.

"We've invested $550 million into the community," she says.

Visit KalahariResorts.com for more information on Kalahari Round Rock, in addition to their other locations in Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
