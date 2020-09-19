Houston area officials react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

After news broke she died of cancer complications, people were quick to react, posting their heartbreak, and thanking Ginsburg for her accomplishments.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, George P. Bush and many others were among the prominent Houstonians to share condolences:
Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer. She inspired women everywhere with her incredible story of perseverance and successful legal career. Let’s put politics aside tonight as we mourn her and honor her legacy.— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) September 19, 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a bright light in our country and a fierce advocate for equality. She fought for women's rights and for the rights of all groups that have been disenfranchised. pic.twitter.com/8lKpCuKeK4— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 19, 2020
1/ Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg can not be described by any words in Webster’s Dictionary. They fall short of the magnitude of her life and legacy as it relates to the equality of women. She took a constitution that was mostly silent on the rights of women and, of course, the— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) September 19, 2020
2/ equality that never existed for women in America, and turned it magically with her enormous legal talent, into an America where women stand equal.She was funny, she was a scholar and served honorably for 27 years as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Her legacy as— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) September 19, 2020
3/ a constitutional scholar without comparison￼ will never be extinguished; it will expand year after year after her death today. This loss will be felt around the world. My deepest sympathy goes out to her family and friends. May she rest in power.— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) September 19, 2020
