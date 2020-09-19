Politics

Houston area officials react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston officials are paying tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died in her home in Washington on Friday at the age of 87.

After news broke she died of cancer complications, people were quick to react, posting their heartbreak, and thanking Ginsburg for her accomplishments.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, George P. Bush and many others were among the prominent Houstonians to share condolences:











SEE MORE:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Politicians, celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustoncelebrity deathsruth bader ginsburgsocial mediau.s. & worldtwitterfamous deathu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Beta begins its westward turn
Voluntary evacuation order issued for Galveston's west end and Bolivar Peninsula
Father of Sierra Rhodd shot to death
Here's what people had to say at Sierra Rhodd's vigil
Man shot to death after a rock was thrown at his apartment
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, September 19
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Show More
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Flowers, homemade signs by high court in Ginsburg tribute
Two Texans on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court picks
13-year-old on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19
Teenage girl shot in face in drive-by shooting in N Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News