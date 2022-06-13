juneteenth

Juneteenth 2022: Bun B's new song 'This Is What We Do' made specifically for holiday

Bun B and rap royalty make history in RodeoHouston's trillest takeover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas rap legend Bun B just released a new song, but this latest composition isn't just for the entertainment of music fans.

The UGK founder contributed "This Is What We Do" to Apple Music's "Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs" playlist, which comprises of original music and covers dedicated to the historic moment on June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston and announced to slaves in Texas that they were free.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE MORE: How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States

The song, which features singer Jack Freeman, is a groovy, midtempo song that complements the Houston rapper's lyrics that offer celebratory imagery about Juneteenth.



In the playlist's notes, Bun B emphasized his leanings on tradition, especially to those who may not have heard his music before. He also equated Juneteenth as not only a moment in Black history, but a moment for all of American history.

"If you didn't know me and you heard this song, at the very least you would see that I'm about family, I'm about tradition, I'm about legacy and heritage," Bun B said. "And that you should be, too. Because Juneteenth is not just-obviously, it's an African American historical event, but it's also just American. Juneteenth is a way of acknowledging, 'Yes, this happened in America. Yes, we started the process of dissolving it, but it was a very slow and steady process that is still not fully formed.' We always have to be aware of that."

The song is co-produced by TJ "Teddy Roosevelt" Simon, the husband of ABC13 anchor/reporter Erica Simon.



You can take a listen to "Freedom Songs" - which also features 6LACK, Denzel Curry, and Lupe Fiasco, who contributes a song titled "Galveston" - through Apple Music.

SEE ALSO: Juneteenth celebration to feature star-studded lineup at Emancipation Park
