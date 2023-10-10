ABC13 speaks 1-on-1 with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about leave of absence for mental health

ABC13 spoke one-on-one with the county judge after her return from a leave of absence. She was raw in her response when we asked her if she worried about anyone shaming her for struggling with her mental health.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County's top executive Judge Linda Hidalgo is back at work after a two-month leave of absence to seek treatment for her mental health.

On Tuesday, she spoke with ABC13 about her decision and what she has to say to those questioning her ability to be in office.

Hidalgo said her mental health and clinical depression are something she had battled years before she became county judge and recalled a time in law school when she was suicidal.

"The hardest part of the decision is when I admitted what was happening to myself," Hidalgo said. "This wasn't new. It's almost like an eight-year decision that I didn't make, and that's part of the reason I really want to share my experience. I don't want other people in the county who are suffering from mental illness to take months or years to determine they need help."

According to Hidalgo, her depression got worse in the last six months prior to seeking treatment. She said the morning after she won re-election was one of the worst days of depression.

In July, a physiatrist referred Hidalgo to the Linder Center of Hope in Cincinnati, Ohio. She said treatment cost about $88,000 and her boyfriend paid for most of it.

"Basically, what that psychiatrist presented me with was an out, a path forward," Hidalgo said. "At that point, it was easy for me to say, 'I am going to take this lifeline, and I am going to take care of myself.' But before that, whenever I thought, 'OKwhat if I take an extended leave and figure out what's going on with me?' It was like I was too afraid that would cost me my job. A big reason why I was afraid is because I didn't know it was a disease. I thought I was just not trying hard enough."

When asked about whether Hidalgo was worried about what her constituents would think, she said she was worried about everyone judging her and the shame that comes along with mental health.

Now, the county judge hopes to speak out and share her story to inspire others to ask for help.

Hidalgo's leave of absence did not come without criticism. Her former GOP challenger, Alexandra del Moral Mealer, called for her to resign while on leave and five Harris County residents filed a civil lawsuit accusing Hidalgo of being unfit for the job.

"It makes me worried for her followers and anyone who listens to the folks saying that thing," Hidalgo said. "They should know better, and if they don't, I am sharing. Look, mental illness is a real thing. When you are out there saying, 'Because you have a mental illness, you need to resign your job,' then those who have an inkling that they have a mental illness or who know they have a mental illness, are going to feel even more inadequate and more ashamed. It is part of the problem; it adds to the stigma."

When asked if the people of Harris County can count on Hidalgo to be an active county judge, Hidalgo said, that was part of her illness.

"I'm so hard on myself, and I work so hard that I just needed to learn a more sustainable way of operating. If I kept going the way I was going, eventually I would have jumped. Something bad would have happened," she said.

During Hidalgo's absence, Harris County's $2.4 billion budget was passed.

"I didn't get everything I wanted to see. For example, the violence and eruption program," Hidalgo said. "I know a lot of money went to the new courts, which I am diametrically opposed to doing. Thirty million dollars a year is lowballing it. I think it's much more than that. That's $30 million a year we could put into flood control or mental health. We know the jail is the largest mental health facility in the state of Texas, and we are creating a system to send more people to the jail rather than saying, 'Let's treat these folks on the back end.'"

Hidalgo said her plan would still be to run for re-election. When asked what the biggest issues are facing Harris County, Hidalgo said, "Flooding, always. Crime, always. In terms of proactive priorities is resiliency against flooding, the energy transition, and I want to put mental illness in that bucket."

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

