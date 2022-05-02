Driver charged with DWI after chain-reaction crash left 2 HPD officers injured

Correction on the charge: driving while intoxicated. https://t.co/crc5CZg01s — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been charged for his role in a crash that injured two Houston police officers over the weekend.Juan Dominguez, 39, was taken into custody after the crash on Sunday morning. He is charged with driving while intoxicated.Houston police initially reported that Dominguez was charged with intoxication assault. But according to court records, he was discharged for the intoxication assault charge after a judge found no probable cause.He made his $100 bond for the DWI charge, court records show.The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 8500 block of the Southwest Freeway, where an HPD officer patrol unit was struck on the right shoulder while blocking traffic for a Dodge Ram truck that had run out of gas.As the Ram truck was being loaded onto a tow truck, police said the driver of a red Ford Focus had been traveling in the right lane and rear ended the patrol car, sparking a chain reaction. The patrol car was pushed onto the Dodge Ram.The tow truck driver, who was standing next to the Ram, was hit by the door of the truck during the impact, according to police.The officer who was in the driver's seat was taken to Memorial Hermann with a concussion. A second officer who was in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries.HPD said both officers were later released from the hospital.