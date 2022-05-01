police officer injured

DWI suspect sparks chain reaction crash involving HPD patrol unit, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

2 HPD officers taken to hospital after crash on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a crash on the Southwest Freeway, according to Houston police.

The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 8500 block of the Southwest Freeway, where an HPD officer patrol unit was struck on the right shoulder while blocking traffic for a Dodge Ram truck that had run out of gas.

As the Ram truck was being loaded onto a tow truck, police said the driver of a red Ford Focus had been traveling in the right lane and rear ended the patrol car, sparking a chain reaction. The patrol car was pushed onto the Dodge Ram.

The tow truck driver, who was standing next to the Ram, was hit by the door of the truck during the impact, according to police.

The officer who was in the driver's seat was taken to Memorial Hermann with a concussion. A second officer who was in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the Ford Focus, a 39-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

He has not yet been identified.

The crash was cleared by about 9:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice officer injuredtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
Galveston officer attacked by suspected drunk driver, police say
Sugar Land PD says drunk driver caused crash that put officer in ICU
Drivers lend helping hand to Florida trooper who was attacked
Sugar Land PD officer critical after possible DWI crash, police say
TOP STORIES
Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old near Freeport
Teen suspect shot while trying to rob man in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston brothers out on bond accused of carrying edibles, mom says
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Car crash that killed Pedrie Wannenburg update
Another day with a few showers and storms, but far from a washout
Show More
Parent asks for help after her son was attacked at Kingwood school
Some evacuated from Mariupol as Russia continues attacks
Missing 4-year-old has been found in Sugar Land
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of murdering 16-year-old teen
2 children killed in Galveston apartment fire, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News