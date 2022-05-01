DWI suspect sparks chain reaction crash involving HPD patrol unit, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a crash on the Southwest Freeway, according to Houston police.The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 8500 block of the Southwest Freeway, where an HPD officer patrol unit was struck on the right shoulder while blocking traffic for a Dodge Ram truck that had run out of gas.As the Ram truck was being loaded onto a tow truck, police said the driver of a red Ford Focus had been traveling in the right lane and rear ended the patrol car, sparking a chain reaction. The patrol car was pushed onto the Dodge Ram.The tow truck driver, who was standing next to the Ram, was hit by the door of the truck during the impact, according to police.The officer who was in the driver's seat was taken to Memorial Hermann with a concussion. A second officer who was in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries.Police said the driver of the Ford Focus, a 39-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.He has not yet been identified.The crash was cleared by about 9:30 a.m.