Bond for boyfriend of Cypress woman accused of child abuse set at $500,000 for alleged role

In October, Terrell and his girlfriend Zaikiya Duncan fled the state with her 5 children which set off a statewide Amber Alert

A mother and her boyfriend are charged after five of her children were reported missing by her 16-year-old twins who told deputies they were handcuffed in their home.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The boyfriend of a Cypress woman accused of child abuse had his bond set at $500,000 for his alleged role in the abuse over the weekend, according to court documents.

Jova Terrell, 27, has been charged with injury to a child in the first degree and continuous violence against family after his girlfriend, Zaikiya Duncan's, 40, 16-year-old twins, managed to escape their home where they were allegedly handcuffed and abused.

As police were looking to locate the home, officers found that Terrell and Duncan had fled to Louisiana with Duncan's other five young children, which set off a statewide Amber Alert.

Terrell and Duncan were arrested after police stopped their silver Mitsubishi Outlander on Oct. 18 at about 4:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they were from, according to ABC affiliate WBRZ.

When arrested, the suspects only had one child present with them, while the other four were dropped off with a relative, according to investigators.

Terrell and Duncan were held without bond in Louisiana and awaited transport back to Harris County.

Terrell was extradited to Texas on Friday, Nov. 4.

If the bond is made, Terrell is ordered not to have contact with anyone 17 years old or under and no contact with Duncan, whose bond was set at $4.5 million, documents read.