Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.

According to information released by the Texas Center for the Missing, a coinciding Silver Alert was issued for five children:

Nicholas Menina, 7-year-old boy

Zayden Menina, 10-year-old boy

Jovion Menina, 12-year-old boy

Javier Menina, 12-year-old boy

Jarod Menina, 14-year-old boy

It's believed that the children's 18-year-old brother Jamerian Robinson is with them, along with his mother and stepfather: 27-year-old Jova Terrell, a Black man, and 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan, a Black woman.

The children were last seen at about 5:30 a.m. at 8703 Marina Alto Lane, which is just off Fry Road, in the Cypress area.

They may be in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander bearing Louisiana license plate 234EUF.

The constable's office did not disclose photos of any of the children or adults.

Anyone who has information on the family's whereabouts is urged to call Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office Dispatch Office at 281-463-6666.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.