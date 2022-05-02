Testimony nears conclusion in murder trial for 2016 stabbing of middle schooler

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11790583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was drama in court before opening statements even began as the judge was asked to make a decision about a crucial piece of evidence -- a green jacket.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Both the prosecution and the defense presented witness testimony on day 6 in the trial concerning the killing of Josue Flores.Josue, 11, was stabbed to death more than 20 times on May 17, 2016, on his way home from school, and more than five years later, the trial is finally underway. Andre Jackson is charged with murder and has steadfastly maintained his claim of innocence.In total, the state called 33 witness and the defense called three, two of which had previously testified.The day started with a high ranking member of DNA Labs International in Florida being called back to the stand first thing Monday morning. The witness said their lab was sent a quantitation list of extracts from HPD, how much liquid was in each tube sent, a little bit of case background, the Texas DPS testing reports dated July 10, 2017 and notes from a supervisor with the DPS lab.She testified that they were able to get results from an extract of DNA from Jackson's sleeve cuffs that DPS had not been able to get conclusive results on.The private lab concluded that there was "extremely strong support," which is their highest level of support, that DNA found on the jacket belonged to Jackson, Josue and another unknown individual.She testified that 85 percent of the DNA found belonged to Jackson, 10 percent to Flores and 5 percent to an unknown third party. The DNA did not come from a known blood, semen or saliva stain.A member of the DPS lab testified in previous days that they used one swab to collect DNA from the inside and outside of the cuffs of Jackson's jacket sleeves.The HPD homicide cold case sergeant who contacted the private lab in Florida and sent them DNA extracts returned to the stand on Monday as well. He was assigned the case in March of 2019."Whenever you have a young child murdered, you tend to look at those harder because of the victim," the HPD sergeant said.He said after they received the DNA results, they presented them to the DA's office, who took it to a grand jury. After the jury true-billed Jackson, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested the next day.Jackson's interview with police at the time of his second arrest was not played for jurors, after more than an hour and a half of discussion about it.The sergeant said Jackson said in 2019 that he was going to the library at the time. A roommate of his at the Salvation Army had reportedly given him directions around the time of the offense using the Fiesta and Walgreens as a point of reference.In his interview in 2016 after being asked several times, Jackson told the lead detective on the case that he was headed to Walgreens or Fiesta at the time of Josue's murder but did not elaborate.The final witness the state called was Josue's mother, Maria Flores. She answered questions only from the state through a Spanish translator.She said her son, who was 11 years old at the time of his murder, liked school a lot and wanted to be a doctor. She said he would have been 18 years old this summer.Jurors were shown a photo of Josue during the testimony.Josue's mother said she was sick the day he was murdered. He had stayed late at school that day because of an end of the year science fair party.Maria Flores said that afternoon, she got a call saying her son was bleeding. She asked what happened and was told he was stabbed.The mother said she grabbed her ID and went to where her son was, which was only about two blocks from their home. By the time she arrived, Josue was already in the back of the ambulance. She rode in the front of the ambulance with him to the hospital. When they arrived, she saw the doors of the ambulance open and testified that she remembered thinking "My son is already dead."She waited inside a room in the hospital that day until several doctors told her they had done all they could for Josue but that he had passed away.Maria Flores recalls having to tell her husband and brother-in-law the news. Her husband, was in the courtroom listening to her testify and broke down in tears.After Maria Flores left the stand, the state rested.