child stabbing

Murder trial begins today for man accused of stabbing 11-year-old Josue Flores in 2016

Josue Flores, 11, was stabbed over 20 times on May 17, 2016, as he walked home from Marshall Middle School in north Houston.
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Josue Flores 20 times

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Opening statements are expected get underway on Monday in the murder trial for a man accused of stabbing and killing an 11-year-old boy who was walking home from school.

Josue Flores' death shook Houston in 2016. He was stabbed more than 20 times as he walked home from Marshall Middle School.

Surveillance video showed Josue walking along the sidewalk moments before he was attacked. He was just blocks away from his home.

A neighbor who witnessed the attack told ABC13, before the 11-year-old collapsed on the ground, he said, "I just want to go home. I want to go home."

RELATED: A 2017 Texas law offers money to help kids get to and from school safely. No districts have applied.
EMBED More News Videos

The Josué Flores Act, a Texas fund designed to provide transportation for children in need, was established after an 11-year-old was murdered while walking home from school in 2016.



The neighbor flagged down other drivers to help Josue and then got into his car and started chasing after the man who stabbed him. Unfortunately, the man got away.

The next day, based on witness tips, Houston police arrested a man. However, he was released two days later after his alibi checked out.

Three weeks after that, HPD arrested former Marine Andre Jackson.

A year later, charges against Jackson were dropped after DNA tests on his jacket came back inconclusive.

Jackson proclaimed his innocence.

"I'm just tired of hearing my name associated with this case," he said in a recorded video he posted to YouTube.

Then, in 2019, Houston Police's Cold Case Unit took up the case.

READ MORE: Josue Flores: Five years later and nobody has been tried for his murder
EMBED More News Videos

May 17th marks five years since 11-year-old Josue Flores was murdered while walking home from school on Houston's north side. Pooja Lodhia is getting an up close look at the case, learning why no one has been tried yet, how Josue's death changed the neighborhood forever, and how his family is keeping his dream to study medicine alive.



The team re-tested Jackson's jacket using new, more sensitive technology.

"The evidence came back positive that there was Josue's blood on the defendant's jacket," Sgt. Richard Rodriguez said. "Three years had elapsed, and as you know, DNA technology has advanced a lot just in those three years."

Sgt. Rodriguez has spent hours interviewing Jackson and reading his journals.

"I'm not a psychiatrist, I'm not a psychologist, I'm just going off what I feel as an investigator," he said. "I think when he was out and about, everything just kind of came together at one time and for whatever reason he just snapped. Unfortunately, Josue was just at the wrong place at the wrong time and he was just a truly helpless, innocent victim that he could have complete control over, which is what he did. He controlled him and took over and took away his life."

Jackson was indicted by a Grand Jury in 2019, and is now charged with murder for the second time.

SEE ALSO: Search for justice: Timeline of Josue Flores murder case
EMBED More News Videos

How Josue Flores' brutal murder case has unfolded: TIMELINE

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialmurderchild deathchild stabbinghomicide investigationhomicidechild killedstabbingcold casedeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD STABBING
16-year-old charged for the killing of his grandmother
2 children at Humble ISD school sent to hospital, official says
OH haunted house actor stabs boy, 11, while trying to scare him
Man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl
TOP STORIES
State of Texas to weigh in on death row inmate Melissa Lucio's fate
Cool front to bring chance for showers, thunderstorms Monday
Family of pregnant woman found shot to death are desperate for answers
Orbit still gets birthday balloons after events trailer stolen
Man shot and killed after argument at car wash in Aldine area
17-year-old accused of playing with gun, killing teen, given $50K bond
Houston housing increasingly unaffordable, researchers say
Show More
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
Missing National Guard soldier identified as search continues
Meet League City's own 'Dash Gordon'
Security guard shoots and kills customer outside bar in W. Houston
More TOP STORIES News