Murder trial begins today for man accused of stabbing 11-year-old Josue Flores in 2016

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Opening statements are expected get underway on Monday in the murder trial for a man accused of stabbing and killing an 11-year-old boy who was walking home from school.Josue Flores' death shook Houston in 2016. He was stabbed more than 20 times as he walked home from Marshall Middle School.Surveillance video showed Josue walking along the sidewalk moments before he was attacked. He was just blocks away from his home.A neighbor who witnessed the attack told ABC13, before the 11-year-old collapsed on the ground, he said, "I just want to go home. I want to go home."The neighbor flagged down other drivers to help Josue and then got into his car and started chasing after the man who stabbed him. Unfortunately, the man got away.The next day, based on witness tips, Houston police arrested a man. However, he was released two days later after his alibi checked out.Three weeks after that, HPD arrested former Marine Andre Jackson.A year later, charges against Jackson were dropped after DNA tests on his jacket came back inconclusive.Jackson proclaimed his innocence."I'm just tired of hearing my name associated with this case," he said in a recorded video he posted to YouTube.Then, in 2019, Houston Police's Cold Case Unit took up the case.The team re-tested Jackson's jacket using new, more sensitive technology."The evidence came back positive that there was Josue's blood on the defendant's jacket," Sgt. Richard Rodriguez said. "Three years had elapsed, and as you know, DNA technology has advanced a lot just in those three years."Sgt. Rodriguez has spent hours interviewing Jackson and reading his journals."I'm not a psychiatrist, I'm not a psychologist, I'm just going off what I feel as an investigator," he said. "I think when he was out and about, everything just kind of came together at one time and for whatever reason he just snapped. Unfortunately, Josue was just at the wrong place at the wrong time and he was just a truly helpless, innocent victim that he could have complete control over, which is what he did. He controlled him and took over and took away his life."Jackson was indicted by a Grand Jury in 2019, and is now charged with murder for the second time.