Public vigil held for Joshua Feast fatally shot by La Marque officer

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A prayer vigil to honor the life of a 22-year-old man who was killed by a La Marque police officer will be held Sunday evening.A vigil for Joshua Feast will be held at the New Life Church on Palmer Highway at 6 p.m.His family asked that visitors wear a face mask and bring a candle.Feast was shot to death Dec. 9. across the street from his uncle's house, where he was staying.Feast had been outside talking to the mother of his child, his uncle said. Moments later, a police officer driving down the street made a sudden U-turn, pulled up, and yelled Feast's name. Feast ran. His uncle said the officer shot Feast in the back.Investigators said he was a person of interest and possibly connected to recent shootings in town.