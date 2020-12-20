Community & Events

Public vigil held for Joshua Feast fatally shot by La Marque officer

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A prayer vigil to honor the life of a 22-year-old man who was killed by a La Marque police officer will be held Sunday evening.

A vigil for Joshua Feast will be held at the New Life Church on Palmer Highway at 6 p.m.

His family asked that visitors wear a face mask and bring a candle.

Feast was shot to death Dec. 9. across the street from his uncle's house, where he was staying.

SEE RELATED STORY: La Marque man was fatally shot in the back by officer, uncle says

Feast had been outside talking to the mother of his child, his uncle said. Moments later, a police officer driving down the street made a sudden U-turn, pulled up, and yelled Feast's name. Feast ran. His uncle said the officer shot Feast in the back.

Investigators said he was a person of interest and possibly connected to recent shootings in town.

SEE RELATED: Community in city of La Marque protests after police reveal officer who shot and killed 22-year-old
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstexas cityvigiltexas cityeventsman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aggies ROBBED! CFP matchups released
Fiery rollover crash shuts down FM 1960 in Atascocita
Driver tries to run after slamming into HPD cruiser
Vehicles hit by bullets in Katy Freeway road rage gunfight
Driver killed in NW Houston crash after hitting tree
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
A sunny and seasonable Sunday is on tap ahead of a chilly Christmas
Show More
Trump floats Powell as special counsel to further extend presidency
Fears of UK's mutant COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
﻿Houston leaders spread awareness about vaccine and COVID-19 testing
George Floyd makes cover of National Geographic
More TOP STORIES News