Community in city of La Marque protests after police reveal officer who shot and killed 22-year-old

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- "Joshua! Feast!" Community members took turns shouting the first and last name of the 22-year-old man as they marched in protest of his death at the hands of, according to La Marque Police Department, one of its officers.

Participants assembled at the Food Rite Store at 5320 FM 1765 and marched to the La Marque Police Department.


Feast was shot and killed on Wednesday, Dec. 9, by Officer Jose Santos, authorities said. Santos was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, but police did not immediately disclose what prompted the incident.

Family members of a man shot and killed by a police officer in La Marque say their loved one was wounded with his back turned.



The release of Santos' name came a day after a briefing held by La Marque PD Chief Kirk Jackson became contentious over questions about the officer's age and race, which the chief and Mayor Pro-tem Keith Bell refused to answer. This was despite police immediately identifying Feast as Black.


According to Jackson, the information on Santos was subject to approval by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation.

Police said Santos, who is Hispanic, has been with the department since October 2014.

Jackson also confirmed there was body camera footage of the confrontation, to which he said will be released to the public following the investigation.
