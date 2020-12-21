Bodycam footage of fatal La Marque PD involved shooting released

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- The La Marque Police Department released body camera footage Monday of the officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old man earlier this month."We know our community has questions," said La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson in a Facebook post. "We are releasing information as soon as we are able while maintaining the integrity of the investigation and complying with our legal obligations. We ask for continued patience as the investigation unfolds. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends of Joshua Feast."You can watch the released bodycam footage in the video player above.Feast was shot to death by Officer Jose Santos on Dec. 9. across the street from Feast's uncle's house, where he was staying.According to the police department, all LMPD uniformed patrol officer wear Axon body cameras.When the cameras are turned on, the system buffers for at least 30 seconds and records video without audio. When Santos' body camera was activated, no audio is made available for the first 30 seconds.Feast had been outside talking to the mother of his child, his uncle said. Moments later, Santos was driving down the street and made a sudden U-turn. He pulled up and yelled Feast's name. Feast ran. His uncle said the officer shot Feast in the back.Investigators said he was a person of interest and possibly connected to recent shootings in town.As for how Santos' future looks with the department, no employment action has taken place against him."There have been calls from the community for the immediate termination of Officer Santos," said La Marque City Manager Tink Jackson. "If we were to take an employment action on any officer in an officer-involved shooting, or to even begin the administrative investigation before the Sheriff's Office investigation is complete, we could jeopardize the criminal investigation.