Conroe ISD coach arrested for online solicitation of a minor, authorities say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe ISD baseball coach is accused of online solicitation of a minor and investigators believe more victims may be involved.Joseph Johnson was arrested in the parking lot of Caney Creek Hgh School on Wednesday by Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.Johnson was the head coach of the school's baseball team and a History teacher. He is accused of communicating with two people he believed to be teenage girls and sending them sexually explicit text messages and pictures.During a press conference on Wednesday, Constable Allen Rosen said it's believed there may be more victims."We believed very strongly there are more victims that we need to talk to based on his assertions during our interview," Rosen said.In response to the case, Conroe ISD released the following statement: