Conroe ISD coach arrested for online solicitation of a minor, authorities say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe ISD baseball coach is accused of online solicitation of a minor and investigators believe more victims may be involved.

Joseph Johnson was arrested in the parking lot of Caney Creek Hgh School on Wednesday by Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

Johnson was the head coach of the school's baseball team and a History teacher. He is accused of communicating with two people he believed to be teenage girls and sending them sexually explicit text messages and pictures.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Constable Allen Rosen said it's believed there may be more victims.

"We believed very strongly there are more victims that we need to talk to based on his assertions during our interview," Rosen said.

In response to the case, Conroe ISD released the following statement:

Over the next few days, you will likely see and hear news reports regarding our school. I wanted you to hear directly from me accurate information about what has happened. Joseph Johnson, a history teacher and baseball coach at Caney Creek High School, was arrested today by the Harris County Pct. One Constable's Office. He has been charged with online solicitation of a minor. Mr. Johnson was hired on Aug. 4, 2020, and we are working through our processes to put him on administrative leave effective immediately.

I want to assure you that Caney Creek High School and Conroe ISD are committed to providing a safe learning environment for your children. If your child has any information related to this investigation, please contact the Harris County Pct. One Constable's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.
