A member of 'Citgo 6' shares survival story after spending years in foreign prison

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston oil executive held captive for more than five years sat down with ABC13 about the unimaginable conditions and how he managed to survive.

The image of holding onto his wife and family is what kept Jose Pereira alive. On Oct. 1, the moment he dreamed of became a reality when he was reunited with his family after years of being stuck in a cramped Venezuelan prison, night after night, deprived of food and water, wondering when he would be free.

"This has been kind of a miracle because all these five years, every day we were thinking, 'When would be the day we would see our families?' Every day we prayed for that," Pereira said. "When it happened, it was surreal."

In 2017, Jose Pereira worked for Houston-based Citgo as the interim CEO when he and five other executives flew to Venezuela for a business trip. It was there when they were arrested for embezzlement and sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges they have always denied. The group became known as the Citgo 6.

The first of the Citgo 6 was brought back earlier this year, and just a few weeks ago, the remaining men were released to Texas in a prisoner swap. President Biden declared the men as wrongfully detained.

When police barged into their meeting in Venezuela, Pereira said he and the others figured they would explain this was a mistake and it would be resolved.

"When we understood what they were accusing us of, we said, 'This is a mistake. Nothing happened here.' So, we really thought we were going to go to the judge, explain that, and go back," Pereira said. "That was not the case. We were clearly bargaining chips and a political pawn."

Soon, the men realized they would have to learn how to survive. In their first year, the men were separated and put into isolation.

Pereira was thrown into a dark cell with another member of the Citgo 6, Gustavo Cardenas, whom ABC13 also previously spoke to.

"They call it 'the submarine' because it looks like some kind of vessel without no room, no window, no nothing. They kept us there for almost one year. Starving, no running water, no fresh air, nothing. We were totally isolated," Pereira said.

