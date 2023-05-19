Houston Astros star Jose Altuve will be in lineup for 1st time in 2023 after breaking thumb

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve begins a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday after surgery for a broken right thumb.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jose Altuve is set to make his 2023 season debut on Friday night when his Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

The star second baseman did not play in the Astros' first 43 games due to recovery from surgery to fix a broken right thumb suffered in the World Baseball Classic back on March 18.

The prognosis at the time, according to 'Stros general manager Dana Brown, called for an eight-week recovery, which kept him out of opening day and multiple games thereafter.

Utility player Mauricio Dubon filled in at second base during Altuve's absence, producing admirably for the team and boasting at one point a 20-game hit streak.

The team was primed for Altuve's return in the days prior. He took rehab assignments in Sugar Land and Corpus Christi over the last week.

Houston (24-19) is two games back from the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West after a recent three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

The Astros will send Brandon Bielak, a Triple-A call-up partially due to starting pitcher Luis Garcia's season-ending injury, to throw Friday's first pitch.

The game is set for 7:10 p.m.