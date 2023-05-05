Jose Altuve burglarized: At least 7 of the Astros star's watches taken in March heist, records show

A woman is among the four accused in the heist. Police say Jasmyn Hall helped one of the suspects flee from officers.

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- March 30 was marked as a date of jubilation for the Houston Astros when they opened the season with a World Series championship banner ceremony.

But not every member of the team that day could fully celebrate. That's because, according to police, star second baseman Jose Altuve's home was being burglarized that day.

On Friday, the Houston Police Department revealed not only the break-in at the All-Star's residence, but also the identities of four people suspected for their roles in the heist.

HPD identified them as Patrick Maxey, 27; Jordan Tarniella, 25; Jasmyn Hall, 20; and William Jones Jr., 28.

Maxey, Tarneilla, and Jones were each charged with burglary of a habitation, while Hall faces counts of hindering apprehension and evading arrest for allegedly helping Jones flee from officers on April 13 in connection to the burglary, court records show.

Maxey's court paperwork states that he "unlawfully" and "intentionally" entered Altuve's home and allegedly committed the theft of seven watches. Documentation also notes Maxey's two prior convictions, both for burglary in 2014 and 2016.

Jones' paperwork also reveals his two prior burglary convictions, in 2016 and 2022.

Maxey was arrested on Tuesday, May 2, with bond set at $200,000. The other three suspects were arrested weeks earlier, court records show. Tarniella's bond was set at $150,000, while Jones' was set at $200,000. ABC13 was unable to obtain Hall's bond amount.

Documents didn't immediately reveal how the home was broken into.

The break-in appeared to take place not too long after Altuve, 33, broke his right thumb when a pitch hit his hand during a March 18 game in the World Baseball Classic tournament. At the time, he was listed for a two-month recovery after undergoing surgery.

As of Friday, not much has been said about the incident from either Altuve's or the Astros' camp.