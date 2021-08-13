Wanted man accused of getting teen drunk to sexually assault her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl is wanted by Harris County deputies, and investigators believe there may be more victims.Jose Acosta, 45, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 1 in east Harris County.Investigators with the sheriff's office say Acosta gave the teen "numerous alcoholic drinks" and sexually assaulted her once she was intoxicated.They say he's known to hang around ATV and water parks in the Crosby area.Acosta predominantly speaks Spanish and investigators said due to a possible language barrier, they feel there may be more victims out there.Anyone who may have come in contact with Acosta is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff's Office's Adult Special Crimes unit at 713-274-9370.The sheriff's office said victims will receive help from a forensic nurse investigator, who assists with the trauma that may be associated with these type of crimes.